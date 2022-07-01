Police release CCTV image following a burglary in Milton Keynes

The incident occurred around 11.50pm on Sunday, May 22, at Tremayne Court, Milton Keynes.

The offender took an object out of a skip and climbed up scaffolding outside the victim’s house before throwing it through the window to gain entry. Nothing was taken.

Investigator Charles Cox, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

Do you recognise the man in this CCTV image?

“We would also like to appeal to those within the area with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220221741.