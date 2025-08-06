Police release new image of young man missing from Milton Keynes as he played slots in Bletchley

Police have released a new image captured on Wednesday (6/8), showing Declan at Merkur Slots, Queensway, Bletchley, at 7.17am

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old man who has gone missing from his home and have now released a new image of him playing slots in Bletchley before disappearing.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Declan, who was last seen at around 7.30am this morning (August 6) walking from Maree Close in Bletchley.

He is white, around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall with short dark brown hair and is of a slim build.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen, say police.

Declan is known to frequent central Milton Keynes, Bletchley and the Lakes Estate, Heelands and Glebe Farm. It is possible he has travelled out of Milton Keynes.

Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We’re concerned for Declan’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, or if you see him, call us on 999, quoting reference 43250398345.”