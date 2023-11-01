Police release photo of Milton Keynes murder victim as post mortem establishes preliminary cause of death

His next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers

Police investigating the murder of a man in Milton Keynes have released a photograph of victim, John Davies, aged 34, from Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes.

Mr Davies died as a result of his injuries following an incident in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate on October 23.

A post-mortem examination took place on Monday (30/10) with the preliminary cause of death given as blunt force trauma to the head.

Mr Davies’ next of kin continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Wesley Atick, aged 25, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on December 4.