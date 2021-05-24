Police release picture of missing teenager with links to Milton Keynes

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Oluwadamilare Aremu.

The 17-year-old, who is missing from Bedford, is described as 5ft 7in, of slim build with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Oluwadamilare is also known as Dami and Sam. He has links with Milton Keynes and the Deanshanger area of Northamptonshire.

Oluwadamilare Aremu