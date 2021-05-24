Police release picture of missing teenager with links to Milton Keynes
Have you seen him?
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:16 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Oluwadamilare Aremu.
The 17-year-old, who is missing from Bedford, is described as 5ft 7in, of slim build with black braided hair and brown eyes.
Oluwadamilare is also known as Dami and Sam. He has links with Milton Keynes and the Deanshanger area of Northamptonshire.
If you have seen him, or have information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report it online quoting reference MPC/948/21.