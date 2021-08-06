Police release pictures of two missing teenagers - one lives near Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for help to trace two missing teenage boys.

Joshua, 14, was reported missing on Wednesday (August 4) from his home in Cranfield. He is described as approximately 5ft 7in and slim. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with red and blue details and black tracksuit bottoms.

Leo, 17, was last seen at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 3) in his home in Wixams in Bedfordshire.

Joshua and Leo

He is described as approximately 5ft 7in and slim. He was last seen wearing black trainers, a white T-shirt, a black Champion bum bag, black Nike jogging bottoms, and a black Nike jumper with logo on the arm and chest.

The boys are believed to be together. They have links to London and Bedford.

Bedfordshire Police are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and - if you have any information call 101 or report it online