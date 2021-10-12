Police respond to social media reports of body being found on Milton Keynes estate last night

Social media reports of a 'body found' on an MK estate have today been clarified by police.

Emergency services, including police and an air ambulance, were called to Kite Hill on Eaglestone at 5.40pm yesterday (Monday).

Witnesses reported seeing the 'body of a male' at the scene and an area was sectioned off.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious

Police have now confirmed that, sadly, a man did die - but there was no foul play suspected.

A police spokesman told the Citizen: "Thames Valley Police received reports of an unwell male on Kite Hill from South Central Ambulance Service at around 5.40pm yesterday. After attending to the man, he sadly passed away in hospital.

"His next of kin has been informed and police are conducting enquiries to establish the exact circumstances. However at present this is not being treated as suspicious."