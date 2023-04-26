News you can trust since 1981
Police reveal child has been missing in Milton Keynes for two days

Please call 999 if you see him

By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read

Police have launched an appeal today (Wednesday) to find a child that went missing from his MK home two days ago.

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and urge people to call 999 if they spot him.

Riley Blue-Jobber is only12 years old and was last seen at around 8pm on Monday in the Fullers Slade and Galley Hill area.

Riley was spotted on CCTV buying fizzy drinks in a shop in MK
Riley was spotted on CCTV buying fizzy drinks in a shop in MK
He is white, approximately 4ft tall, of medium build and has brown hair. He was wearing blue Nike hoody, blue Nike jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Riley is known frequent Fullers Slade, in particular the ‘spider park’.

There was a sighting of him yesterday (Tuesday), when he was pictured on CCTV at the shops in Galley Hill, buying a couple of fizzy drinks at 7.43pm. Police have now released that image.

PC5814 Da Silva Melo, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasing concerned for Riley’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

Have you seen 12-year-old Riley?
Have you seen 12-year-old Riley?

“If you see him, please call us on 999, quoting reference number 43230178648.”

“If you have information but do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”