Police search for girl missing in Milton Keynes
Police have asked for public help in their search for a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing in Milton Keynes.
By Sally Murrer
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:01 am
Updated
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:04 am
Abigail Holmes was last seen last night at 8pm near the YMCA in North Seventh Street.
She has brown hair in a bun, shaved underneath on the left side, and is of a medium build.
Abigail was wearing a red puffa jacket, black leggings with animal print down the side and black sliders with silver stripes.
If you see her, call police on 101, quoting reference number 20220407-1535.