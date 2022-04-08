Police search for girl missing in Milton Keynes

Abigail Holmes was last seen last night at 8pm near the YMCA in North Seventh Street.

She has brown hair in a bun, shaved underneath on the left side, and is of a medium build.

Abigail was wearing a red puffa jacket, black leggings with animal print down the side and black sliders with silver stripes.

Have you seen Abigail?

If you see her, call police on 101, quoting reference number 20220407-1535.