Call police if you see Brandon, who is missing from Milton Keynes

Police have put out a public appeal to find a boy who went missing this morning in MK.

Brandon is 16 years old and was last seen in the Bletchley area .

He was wearing a dark blue puffer coat and grey joggers, say officers,

If you see Brandon, please contact TVP on 101 or through the online reporting tools, quoting reference 43240559448.