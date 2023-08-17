Police search for two young boys who've gone missing together in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find two schoolboys who have gone missing together in Milton Keynes.

One of the boys is 14 and the other is 16 and officers are growing increasingly concerned about their welfare and safety.

Ayaan, aged 14, has an olive complexion, is of slim build and around 4ft 11ins tall. He has dark brown, medium length hair and was last seen wearing a light grey tracksuit and trainers

Aayan is only 14 and is missing from Milton Keynes

Mahmoud, aged 16, is around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall.

They are both known to frequent Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire.

Inspector Steve Brisley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Mahmoud and Ayaan’s welfare and safety.

“We are appealing to anyone who knows of their whereabouts or has possibly seen them to report this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43230334339.

“We currently believe they are together and may be using public transport hubs.