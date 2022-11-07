Police seek help to find Milton Keynes man who's been missing for more than a week
Dean has not been seen for eight days now
Police are asking the public to help them find a 36-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week,
Dean was reported missing from the Eaglestone area of Milton Keynes on October 30.
He is 5ft 6in tall and has black hair and a black beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing wearing a purple hooded top, purple jogging bottoms, a long white jacket and yellow shoes with purple laces.
Dean has links to CMK, Netherfield, Beanhill, Stony Stratford and Furzton, say police
They are asking anyone who sees him, or anyone with any information on his whereabouts, to call police on 101 quoting reference 43220488408.