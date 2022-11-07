Police seek help to find Milton Keynes man who's been missing for more than a week

Police are asking the public to help them find a 36-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week,

Dean was reported missing from the Eaglestone area of Milton Keynes on October 30.

He is 5ft 6in tall and has black hair and a black beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing wearing a purple hooded top, purple jogging bottoms, a long white jacket and yellow shoes with purple laces.

Have you seen Dean?

Dean has links to CMK, Netherfield, Beanhill, Stony Stratford and Furzton, say police