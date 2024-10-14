Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police search teams have been focusing on Bletchley over the weekend, as their efforts to find a missing man from Milton Keynes moves into a second week.

Thomas, 26, was last seen around 12.30am on Sunday October 6 in the Chester Close area of Bletchley.

Thomas is described as around 6ft and of a slim build. He usually wears black tracksuit bottoms with a black jumper and a blue hooded top, and also wears black Adidas trainers, which have three green stripes on them.

Police said on Saturday (October 12) that they were working alongside Bucks Search and Rescue, and were focusing on Bletchley, rural Bletchley and south east Milton Keynes.

The force urged anyone in those areas to check sheds, garages, outbuildings and farms in case Thomas had taken shelter there.

Then on Sunday (October 13) police appealed to residents on the Racecourse or Saint’s estates in Bletchley to check CCTV cameras, dashcams or video doorbells to check recordings in case they had captured anything that may help them.

Last week the Citizen spoke with a family friend of Thomas who said: “As far as we know he has nothing on him, no money, no phone, nothing to eat or drink.

“He normally walks through the fields and wooded areas in Bletchley, Newton Longville, Little Brickhill, Great Brickhill and Woburn Woods.”

The Citizen also has permission from Thomas’ family to say he is vulnerable and is suffering severely with mental health issues.

Inspector Lee Brace from Milton Keynes Police Station said: “Thomas has now been missing for more than a week, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.

“If you see Thomas, please call us immediately on 999, quoting reference 43240480455.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Thomas. You are not in any trouble, but your family and we are concerned for you.

“Please get in touch with us to let us know where you are. We have officers available to help you, and we want to know that you are safe and well.”