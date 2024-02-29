Police urge people to share appeal about missing boy from Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Police are urging people to share an appeal to trace a boy who has been missing from MK since yesterday (Wednesday).

Jayden, aged 15, was last seen wearing school uniform, a burgundy sweater with black trousers.

He was carrying a double strapped backpack.

Jayden is around 5ft 8 with dark brown messy hair and has studs in both ears, say officers.

“We are concerned for Jayden, so if you see him please contact us quoting ref. 43240095017,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.