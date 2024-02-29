News you can trust since 1981
Police urge people to share appeal about missing boy from Milton Keynes

He’s been missing since yesterday
By Sally Murrer
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:22 GMT
Police are urging people to share an appeal to trace a boy who has been missing from MK since yesterday (Wednesday).

Jayden, aged 15, was last seen wearing school uniform, a burgundy sweater with black trousers.

He was carrying a double strapped backpack.

Have you seen Jayden? He's missing from Milton Keynes
Jayden is around 5ft 8 with dark brown messy hair and has studs in both ears, say officers.

“We are concerned for Jayden, so if you see him please contact us quoting ref. 43240095017,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

They added: “Please share this appeal widely”.