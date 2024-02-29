Police urge people to share appeal about missing boy from Milton Keynes
He’s been missing since yesterday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are urging people to share an appeal to trace a boy who has been missing from MK since yesterday (Wednesday).
Jayden, aged 15, was last seen wearing school uniform, a burgundy sweater with black trousers.
He was carrying a double strapped backpack.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jayden is around 5ft 8 with dark brown messy hair and has studs in both ears, say officers.
“We are concerned for Jayden, so if you see him please contact us quoting ref. 43240095017,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.
They added: “Please share this appeal widely”.