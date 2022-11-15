Police 'very concerned' about vulnerable Milton Keynes man who's been missing for more than two weeks

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a vulnerable 36-year-old man who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

Dean was reported missing to police on October 30 from the Eaglestone area of Milton Keynes.

He is 36 years old, from a mixed ethnic background, 5ft 6in tall and has black hair and a black beard.

Have you seen Dean?

He was last seen wearing a purple hooded top, purple jogging bottoms, a long white jacket and colourful yellow shoes with purple laces.

Dean has links to CMK, Netherfield, Beanhill, Stony Stratford and Furzton, say police.

Despite regular police appeals, so far there has been no conclusive sighting of Dean and no information about where he might be.

"We are very concerned for his safety. Please help TVP to locate him,” said a spokesman,

Advertisement