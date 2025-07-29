Police warn of traffic chaos as 70,000 festival goers descend upon Milton Keynes

Police has issued a forewarning about the traffic chaos predicted during next weekend’s Reggae Land festival in the city.

More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the festival at The National Bowl, 40,000 on Saturday August 2 and 32,000 on Sunday August 3.

Police are warning that the city’s roads and rail systems will be busier than usual so people should plan their journeys well in advance.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “There will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the festival; with some security measures that you will see, and many that you won’t see.”

They added: “Alongside festival organisers JBM Music & Events, we will be publishing advice to the public before, during and after the festival.”

This is the fifth annual Reggae Land, a festival that celebrates reggae music and Caribbean culture, and it will feature more than 100 artists across multiple stages.

A shuttle bus service will between CMK and the National Bowl.