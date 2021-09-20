'Poorly decorated' and cluttered Victorian house goes up for auction with guide price of just £165,000 in Milton Keynes

A three bedroom Victorian house in Wolverton has been put up for auction with a guide price of £165,000.

The property, which is in Jersey Road, has an attractive bay window, a long garden and its own parking area at the back that could be turned into a garage.

It offers "excellent potential" to build another bedroom in the loft as there is room for another staircase, say auctioneers Robinson & Hall of Buckingham.

But the house is general dated internally and in poor decorative condition, they say.

However, some of the original features, including Victorian fireplaces, still remain.

Open house viewings will be arranged shortly and will be published on the Robinson & Hall website. But for a sneak preview, see out gallery below.

There is no buyer's premium payable on this lot but the purchaser would need to pay an administration fee of £1,200.

