Pop impresario and train buff Pete Waterman exhibits his pride and joy 64ft-long model railway layout in Milton Keynes

Record producer and lifelong rail enthusiast Pete Waterman OBE will be in Milton Keynes this weekend to display his gigantic 64ft-long model railway layout.

Called Making Tracks II, it will be part of the annual Great Electric Train Show in the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK on Saturday and Sunday.

Pete, who is also a songwriter, radio and club DJ and television presenter, built the 00 gauge model for a display at Chester Cathedral earlier this year.

Pete Waterman’s latest 64ft long Making Tracks II exhibition layout is set to entertain visitors at the Great Electric Train Show in Milton Keynes this weekend

It depicts the West Coast Main Line between Kilsby Tunnel and Hillmorton Junction.

Making Tracks II is one of more than 30 stunning hand-picked model railway layouts and 50 trade and demonstration stands set to appear at this highlight in the annual exhibition calendar.

Tickets for the show are £16 for adults and £9 for children. On Sunday, up to two children will be admitted free with each adult.