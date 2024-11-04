Pop-up Christmas cafe event for Dachshund dogs to come to Milton Keynes
The Dashing Dachshund Christmas & Jingle Paws Tour will come to Milton Keynes on November 24 at Revolución de Cuba in the city centre.
Starting at 10am, the event is free for canines but costs from £12 per ticket for humans. You can book here.
It’s organised by a company called Pup Up Cafe, which brings together local breed-specific dog communities in a safe, secure environment to let dogs socialise off the leads.
They can mingle with up to 50 dachshunds per session and have Christmas-themed photos taken by a photographer.
There will be a free Christmas present for every dog plus prizes for the best dressed sausage dog, The price includes ‘unlimited puppuccinos’ with toppings plus treats for the dogs and there will be toys and ball pits to keep them busy.
Meanwhile, Dachshund owners can mix, mingle and have some “wholehearted fun”, say the organisers. .