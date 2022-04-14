Pop up Covid vaccination clinic held in Milton Keynes CHURCH

Anyone over the age of 12 can drop in to the CMK church before 5.30am and no appointment is necessary.

Next week more pop-ups are planned on Netherfield and Conniburrow as part of the same initiative from the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group.

Again these facilities will be open to anybody aged 12 or over, but children aged between 12 and 16 must be accompanied by somebody with parental authority.

Covid jabs are being given in the Church of Christ the Cornerstone at CMK today

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for the CCG, said: “Vaccinations are still vitally important to ensure we keep COVID at bay. We have been looking at how we can best meet the needs of people who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as delivering the latest recommendations regarding vaccinations for all 5-11 year olds and Spring boosters for people at greatest risk from COVID-19.

“I am delighted that we are now able to offer more vaccination opportunities in Milton Keynes, whilst we finalise arrangements for a more permanent facility. Feedback from patients and community organisations also tells us that by offering vaccination pop ups at various locations will help us to meet the different needs of all our different communities as effectively as possible and ensure that vaccinations continue to be easy and convenient to access for people across Milton Keynes.

He added: “To make the process as seamless as possible, people can book a Vaxi cab free of charge to get them to the Centre, free of charge.”

Full details of the clinics and the vaccination taxi service in Milton Keynes can be found here.

The walk-in clinic at Netherfield Meeting Place on Farmborough will run next Wednesday (April 20) and next Friday (April 22) between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

On the Wednesday and Saturday, a clinic will be held at Conniburrow Community Centre on Conniburrow Boulevard between 8.30am and 6pm. There will be another clinic at the same venue on Tuesday April 26.