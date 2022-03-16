Pop-up market launches for Mother's Day gifts at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Shoppers can pick up a perfect gift for mums at Midsummer Place’s Mother’s Day Market this week.

The pop-up market has opened on the Boulevard near Hollister, Barclays and Wrapchic.

It has more than 10 stalls selling a variety of unique and hand-crafted products, ranging from tasty treats from the Fudge Factory and Damn Fine Cheese, to a superb selection of soaps and candles from Scent.

Pop-up market launches specially for Mother's Day gifts at Milton Keynes shopping centre

There's also fashion and jewellery from Suzie Carr Boutique, as well as a range of personalised gifts

"If you’re looking for that perfect gift to treat your mum, grandma or indeed any special lady in your life, this Mother’s Day, head down to meet lots of independent retailers," said a spokesman for Midsummer Place.

"There’s something for every mum – and perhaps even something you can treat yourself to as well."

The market is open daily for two weeks, closing at 5pm on Mother’s Day, Sunday March 27.

Midsummer Place