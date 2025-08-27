Pop-up museums in Bedford and Milton Keynes showcase archaeological history along East West Rail route
More than 300 people attended the free events, held at the Queens Park Community Centre in Bedford and Fishermead Trinity Centre in Milton Keynes.
They were hosted by the Museum of London Archaeology and gave guests the opportunity to handle objects dating back more than 2,000 years, including pottery, coins, brooches and jewellery.
Families were able to have a go at ancient crafts including basket weaving and designing a plant pot inspired by ancient practices.
There was also a mystery object for visitors to try and identify – a pastry jigger dating back to the 18th century, which is used to make a decorative edge when cutting pastry.
The artefacts on display came from excavations across the region, and are typical of the objects expected to be found when archaeological investigations start on the new line, which is set to connect Oxford and Cambridge, via Bedford and Milton Keynes.
Among the attendees were Rosena Hunter from Bedford who said: “The experts were so knowledgeable and interesting to talk to and together with so many different finds on show it made for a fascinating event.”
Celleste Bryant from Milton Keynes added: “It’s been really fascinating to find out what has been found locally and what could possibly be found once the East West Rail surveys begin.
“It’s great to see so many artefacts from different eras – it gives a fantastic insight into what life was like in years gone by.”
Strategic archaeological adviser at EWR Co added: “We really enjoyed holding these events for the local community and helping people of all ages find out more about the fascinating history beneath their feet and learn about the archaeology process.
“We can expect to find more exciting discoveries when archaeological investigations start on East West Rail which we plan to share with the public in future.”