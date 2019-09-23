Poppy Run returns to Milton Keynes

The Royal British Legion is urging Milton Keynes to lace up their trainers and take part in a Poppy Run, to help support service and ex service personnel and their families.

On October 27 the 5K Poppy Run will be returning to Willen Lake and will be open to people of all ages and abilities, who can run, jog or walk the course.

David Barker for The Royal British Legion said: “Our Poppy Runs are a fantastic way for people to show their support for the Legion and get a little bit of exercise at the same time.

The event’s are great fun to be involved in but, most importantly, by taking part and fundraising you’ll be helping to provide vital services and support for service personnel, veterans and their families who are struggling through hardships, injuries and bereavements.

“However you choose to get around the course, whether you run, jog or walk with a four-legged friend, you are helping the Legion transform the lives of people in need within our Armed Forces community.”

Registration costs £15 for adults and £7.50 for 7-17 year olds with a minimum fundraising target of £50. Children aged six and under can take part for free. The fee includes an official finishers medal and Royal British Legion t-shirt. Anyone that raises over £100 will receive a special medallion.

To find out more visit www.britishlegion.org.uk/poppyrun or contact the events team on 0333 011 4500 or email events@britishlegion.org.uk