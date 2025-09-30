Members of the Big Jay's team outside the restaurant in Newport Pagnell, which is closing on October 6, ahead of the restaurant's move to Milton Keynes next year

A popular American restaurant has announced it is closing its site in Newport Pagnell, ahead of moving to a bigger venue in Milton Keynes next year.

Big Jay’s smokehouse and grill, which is known for its menu of American-style dishes, as well as its traditional great British carveries on Sundays, is closing its site on Wolverton Road in Newport Pagnell on October 6.

This is ahead of opening in a larger venue in the centre of Milton Keynes in March 2026.

The exact location of the new venue has not yet been disclosed, but Big Jay’s claim it will allow them to offer a bigger menu, more space, and better events and live entertainment.

Although Big Jay’s is closing its Newport Pagnell site in less than a week’s time, the restaurant has pledged to honour all bookings, including functions and around Christmas, and is also keeping all of its staff.

The restaurant, which has been nominated for this year’s Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards, is set to receive the keys to its new premises in February 2026.

Big Jay’s has also announced that The Red House will be reopening under the management of Great British Inns, which also runs The Three Trees in Bletchley.

The Red House is set to reopen in the next couple of weeks, with a date due to be announced on social media within the next 24 hours.

Once it reopens The Red House is promising customers a seven-day carvery, and a diamond club offer, giving customers 20 per cent off their food bills.

Big Jay’s has been nominated for Best Family Restaurant at this year’s Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards, while waiting staff Jack and Natalie have both been nominated for Server of the Year.

In a social media post the restaurant said: "Thank you so much for the last 18 months here at our current home, we've had an amazing time with so many brilliant achievements that have led us to this point in our journey!"

The Citizen has approached Big Jay’s for a comment on the announcements.

