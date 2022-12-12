Pictured from left are Councillor Paul Trendall, Councillor Keith McLean and Milton Keyn Mayor, Councillor Amanda Marlow

The popular bird hide at Emberton Country Park near Milton Keynes has reopened following its refurbishment.

Construction firm Wilmott Dixon stepped in to carry out the work after the roof had become damaged as part of the council’s More for MK initiative, which asks its suppliers to create value for local people.

Advertisement

Emberton Country Park was one England’s first country parks and was transformed by the council from a former gravel works site. Visitors can enjoy more than 200 acres of parkland for walking, playing, fishing, camping – and birdwatching. The park’s resident birds include woodpeckers, cuckoos, herons, grebes, and kingfishers, common terns, teals, wigeons and hobbies.