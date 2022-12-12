Popular bird hide at country park near Milton Keynes reopens
Amenity has been refurbished by building firm
The popular bird hide at Emberton Country Park near Milton Keynes has reopened following its refurbishment.
Construction firm Wilmott Dixon stepped in to carry out the work after the roof had become damaged as part of the council’s More for MK initiative, which asks its suppliers to create value for local people.
Emberton Country Park was one England’s first country parks and was transformed by the council from a former gravel works site. Visitors can enjoy more than 200 acres of parkland for walking, playing, fishing, camping – and birdwatching. The park’s resident birds include woodpeckers, cuckoos, herons, grebes, and kingfishers, common terns, teals, wigeons and hobbies.
The refurbished bird hide isn’t the only recent update to the park. A new boot wash has been installed for people to clean shoes, dog paws and buggies, and visitors can now buy food for ducks from a solar powered duck feeding station made from 20,000 recycled bottles.