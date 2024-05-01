Popular coffee bar goes up for sale for £230,000 in Central Milton Keynes
A busy coffee bar has gone up for sale in the city centre.
Carlo’s is advertised with an asking price of £230,000, which includes furniture and fixtures.
The bar is situated in Midsummer Boulevard, close to shops, hotels, and offices. It has high foot traffic and visibility, ensuring a “steady stream of customers throughout the day”, according to the advert on BusinessesForSale.com website.
It states the turnover is £100,000 to £200,000 a year and the net profit is £50,000 to £100,000 a year.
Currently the venue opens at 8am and closes at 2.30pm each day, and the ad invites people to “capitalize on this niche market and explore options to expand operating hours to accommodate their needs further.”
Included in the sale are the coffee bar’s “loyal customer base”, its social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, a Deliveroo partnership, an alcohol license and more.
The advert states: “Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a thriving coffee bar in Milton Keynes. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned investor, is offering endless possibilities for growth and success.
“Nestled in a prime location amidst bustling shops, hotels, and offices, this well-established café is your ticket to success in the thriving local market.
“From aromatic coffee blends to delectable hot and cold food options, the coffee bar caters to diverse tastes and preferences. With an alcohol license in place, there's also the opportunity to extend operating hours and tap into evening footfall.”