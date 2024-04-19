Popular Collectormania Comic Con returns to Milton Keynes over May Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for a blast of nostalgia, as the famous Collectormania Comic Con returns to Middleton Hall at Centre:MK over the May Bank Holiday.

If you’re one of those who remembers mooching around the comic con stalls in the early 2000s, then this is for you. Did you ever bump into one of the guests wandering around the Centre:MK? Were you one of the many fans who donned costumes before heading to the city? There were so many exciting and quite surreal memories from the 14 Collectormania shows at Middleton Hall, and we expect many more magical moments now that the event is returning to its birth place.

A spokesperson said: “The first special guests have already been announced, so you can expect to hear cries of “Gordon’s Alive!” ringing across Middleton Hall from the voluble Brian Blessed, or see Darth Vader stuntman Daniel Naprous busting some moves.

Collectormania attracted huge crowds back in 2003

“But don’t expect EastEnders and Doctor Who star Anita Dobson to give away any spoilers from her scenes with the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa. More actors are being added to the line-up all the time so who knows who you could bump in to in the heart of Milton Keynes.

“Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past few months you’ll know that there’s a new Ghostbusters film in cinemas at the moment, and the new ECTO-1 car will be on display (complete with all the flashing lights and sound effects). And if you’re a Star Wars fan get ready to celebrate May the Fourth with an assortment of Star Wars themed events and competitions.”

Collectormania MK is open from 10am on Friday, May 3 and 9am on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday May 5, and entry is free. So if you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids over the Bank Holiday or want to relive some of those nostalgic moments yourself, pop along to Middleton Hall at the Centre:MK. who knows who you’ll bump into.

It’s an event not to miss. Meet stars from film and TV, take part in photoshoots, autograph sessions and browse hundreds of stalls full of TV and film memorabilia.