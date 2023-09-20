Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roll up, roll up! The popular John Lawson Circus is back in town and shows start tonight (Wednesday).

The multi award-winning circus, which strives to keep its prices affordable for families, will be in Riverside Meadow, off Dove Close in Newport Pagnell until Sunday.

Tonight there is a show at 7pm while tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday there are 4.30pm and 7.30pm performances.

Saturday sees a matinee at 2pm and a show at 5pm, while in Sunday there are shows at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

People can call the box office on 07860 498833 to book tickets or go online here.

The circus features acts from all over the world but the firm favourtie is always Bippo the Clown. Other performers include Ringmaster Attila, Miss Chelsea and her aerial act, Alessandro and Christina from Germany on the high wire, Miss Emilia’s aerial silks show and Danny Center ‘wild on wheels’.

There is also Miss Christina's fantastic foot juggling and Miss Kayley, the girl in the moon.

John Lawson’s circus was founded in 1974 by ringmaster ‘Captain’ John Lawson and was originally titled John Lawson’s Circus De Reszke.

After five years of appearing at outdoor events all over the country to great acclaim, Captain John bought a small second-hand ‘flower show’ marquee and with one Bedford lorry began touring the country with the possibly the smallest Circus in the land.

From the first venue Hadlow Playing Field, Hadlow near Tonbridge, Kent in September 1980, the show was well received and has since grown both in size and reputation to its current position.

Sadly, Captain John passed away in November 1985 and the show is now run by his son, Niven and his daughter, Beth.

They have endeavoured to continue the original aim of the show – to bring traditional live entertainment to smaller communities up and down the country, most of which do not normally receive a great deal.

The circus has gathered rave reviews. One parent said: “Brilliant show. First time my three kiddies have been to a circus. They were utterly impressed.