Popular family circus coming to town in Milton Keynes this week

John Lawsons Circus opens tomorrow (Wednesday) at Riverside Meadow in Newport Pagnell and will be staying until Sunday.

The family-friendly show features all the thrills and spills, breathtaking acts, glamour and humour of the traditional circus ring.

Its act feature artists from all over the world and include Bippo the clown, Rolling Globes, trick cyclists, Quick Change, foot juggling and the Amazing Wheel of Death.

The circus opens on Wednesday September 21

Tickets are priced from £8 and the first show is on Wednesday at 7pm. There will two shows daily on Thursday and Friday, at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, while on Saturday there is a 2pm matinee plus a 5pm performance.

The final shows will be on Sunday, at 11.30am and 2.30am.

Tickets can be booked here.

From Sunday, the circus will move to Biggleswade as part of its 2022 UK tour.

The circus offers fun for all the family

A spokesman said: "All the artistes and staff help with the Big Top and moving our little village around the country plus performing in the ring and making candy floss, popcorn, hot dogs, etc. When you work on a small circus you have to be multi- talented and we all pitch in with the day-to-day logistics.