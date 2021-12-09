Popular headteacher of three schools in Milton Keynes announces retirement

The executive head of three schools in Milton Keynes has announced her retirement.

Dr Diane Elleman heads Romans Field School, Bradwell Village School, and Priory Common School and has brought all schools into a very strong position with rising pupil numbers and a successful learning environment.

She is executive head of The Inclusive Learning Federation, which was initially created in 2016 and further expanded the following year. Her hard work with the scheme is "widely appreciated", said a spokesman.

The federation, which is unique within the Milton Keynes, combines the three schools and staff work closely together for the benefit of all of the children. It also provides professional development opportunities for all its staff.

Romans Field is a small special school for children aged five to eleven whose primary need is SEMH (social, emotional, mental health). It also has children with significant complex needs who follow a bespoke Romans Field curriculum. In September 2021, our PAN (Pupil Admission Number) will increase from 50 to 66.

Bradwell Village junior school takes seven to 11-year-olds, while Priory Common is an infant school for four to seven-year-olds.

A spokesman for the federation said: "Diane’s hard work and commitment to the Inclusive Learning Federation is widely appreciated by all the staff, pupils and families she has supported for many years and they want to wish her all the best on her retirement adventure."