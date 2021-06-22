Popular Indie Collective pop-up set to stay at Milton Keynes shopping centre until the end of this year

The Indie Collective pop-up store for small business and crafters is set to stay at Midsummer Place shopping centre until the end of the year.

Just six weeks ago, The Indie Collective returned to Midsummer Place and planned to stay until mid-June.

But this week the pop-up owners have confirmed that they will be extending their stay at the shopping centre for the remainder of 2021.

The store is an initiative designed to allow people to ‘shop and support small’. Home to hand-crafted items, great gifts, sweet treats and more from local independent businesses based in Milton Keynes and beyond, the store is the perfect place for shoppers of all ages to have a browse and purchase some locally created items.

Having experienced high demand from shoppers and an increased interest from local sellers, owners Adele, Steph and Carly decided to keep the doors of their unit, located opposite Victoria’s Secret, open for many more months,

Popular sellers of the shop include Maya’s Atelier for jewellery, Outhouse by Hand for wooden furniture and signs, Slinky Prints for artwork, Kooky Soul for clothing and Shannon Grace Design for candles, to name a few.

All three store owners also have their own product lines, from brands Flat 102, Nutmeg Wall Art, and Art on My Sleeve.

The beauty of the store is their regular restocks, allowing new and familiar brands to have their products on sale for a period of time. In doing so, the store sees fantastic new items arriving every week.

General Manager at Midsummer Place, Shelley Peppard, said: “We’re so thrilled to be able to keep The Indie Collective open for business for the second half of the year. The shop is incredibly popular and offers our visitors something totally unique, in being able to support local businesses from their home town.”

"If you enjoyed visiting the centre’s previous Etsy Artisan Markets, which are expected to return to the centre when restrictions allow, then The Indie Collective pop-up is a must visit to help support local and keep independent seller markets and pop-ups at Midsummer Place," she added.