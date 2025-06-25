Popular Milton Keynes band to record 'explosive' album - live at a gig

By Sally Murrer
Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A genre-defying local band is to record its first ever live album at a special event in MK – and the audience is invited to be part of it.

Francis (AKA) will be recording at a one-night only performance on Thursday August 8 at MK11 venue.

Known for their explosive performances, the band will capture the energy of their expanded line-up in front of a live audience, creating a definitive document of their stage legacy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve played over 3,000 gigs across the globe, but this night will be something else,” says frontman Alex Wesley. “This is our magnum opus—a celebration of everything we are live, and a celebration of the best live music Milton Keynes has to offer.”

Francis (AKA) on stageplaceholder image
Francis (AKA) on stage

The performance will feature a specially curated setlist, showcasing fan favourites and reimagined versions of key tracks. It will be professionally recorded, and fans attending will be part of music history in the making.

Attendees on the night will even be invited to sign a giant canvas, which will be used as part of the final album artwork.

The band is also launching a limited-edition physical release of the live album on CD and vinyl, available to pre-order through exclusive fan bundles that include signed artwork, t-shirts, and other commemorative items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is not just another gig—it’s a landmark night in the Francis (AKA) journey. Join us. Be loud. Be part of the record,” said Alex.

Support on the evening will come from talented local acts Lilibet and Sean Grant and the Wolfgang.

You can order your ticket here.

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice