A genre-defying local band is to record its first ever live album at a special event in MK – and the audience is invited to be part of it.

Francis (AKA) will be recording at a one-night only performance on Thursday August 8 at MK11 venue.

Known for their explosive performances, the band will capture the energy of their expanded line-up in front of a live audience, creating a definitive document of their stage legacy.

“We’ve played over 3,000 gigs across the globe, but this night will be something else,” says frontman Alex Wesley. “This is our magnum opus—a celebration of everything we are live, and a celebration of the best live music Milton Keynes has to offer.”

Francis (AKA) on stage

The performance will feature a specially curated setlist, showcasing fan favourites and reimagined versions of key tracks. It will be professionally recorded, and fans attending will be part of music history in the making.

Attendees on the night will even be invited to sign a giant canvas, which will be used as part of the final album artwork.

The band is also launching a limited-edition physical release of the live album on CD and vinyl, available to pre-order through exclusive fan bundles that include signed artwork, t-shirts, and other commemorative items.

"This is not just another gig—it’s a landmark night in the Francis (AKA) journey. Join us. Be loud. Be part of the record,” said Alex.

Support on the evening will come from talented local acts Lilibet and Sean Grant and the Wolfgang.

You can order your ticket here.