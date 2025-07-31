Popular Milton Keynes Chinese restaurant given very low food hygiene rating following inspection

The restaurant was Food Standards Agency rating of 1

A Chinese restaurant has been given a low food hygiene rating after it was inspected by the Food Standards Agency experts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imperial Garden in Davy Avenue, Knowlhill, was visited by the agency on June 24 and this week inspectors have published their score – just one out of five.

A food hygiene rating of one signifies that major improvement is necessary in a food business's hygiene standards. This indicates that there have been “significant breaches” of food hygiene regulations, and the business needs to take immediate action to address the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant serves dishes that are the flavours of Cantonese, Dim Sum, Malaysian, Szechuan, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisine.

Meanwhile, an upmarket Indian restaurant in the city, Calcutta Brasserie, in St Pauls Court, Stony Stratford, has been given a score of three.

This means it is "generally satisfactory" in meeting the basic requirements for food hygiene - but there's room for improvement in certain areas.

The inspection of Calcutta Brasserie also took place on June 24.

The latest scores mean that of Milton Keynes's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 390 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.