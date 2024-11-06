Popular Milton Keynes city centre restaurant is given very low food hygiene rating by inspectors

By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:18 BST
Food hygiene ratings vary from 0 to 5placeholder image
Food hygiene ratings vary from 0 to 5
A popular eating place in the city centre has been given a rating of just 1 by food hygiene inspectors.

Kobe Steakhouse in Xscape was told "major improvements” must be carried out to improve its rating.

The data has just been published by the Food Standartds Agency but their inspection was carried out on September 30.

In most cases, restaurant owners ensure the work is carried out as soon as possible.

Kobe was the frist Wagyu restaurant outside London when it opened in February 2022, specialising in tradition Japanese food.

It serves the Japanese delicacy of Kobe, a variety of Wagyu beef from a highly prized strain of cattle called Tajima-Gyu, which are raised to strict standards in Hyogo.

Meanwhile, on the same date, inspectors visited an Indian restaurant in Stony Stratford and this also received a low rating. Indian Chefs at 117 High Street scored a 2, which means “some improvement is necessary”.

Also, a takeaway in Bletchley’s Watling Street -Fenny Favourete Chicken & Peri Peri - has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

However, Ocean Fish and Pizza at Unit 2, Dodkin on Beanhill, received a rating of 4 when it was inspected on October 1.

Under the rating system a mark of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

The new rating mean that of Milton Keynes's 257 takeaways with ratings, 172 (67%) have ratings of five and none has zero ratings.

