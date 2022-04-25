Popular Milton Keynes councillor dies suddenly while on holiday

Carole Baume was a former Cabinet member and current chair of MK Council Labour Group.

She was first elected to represent Bletchley East ward in 2014 but later had to stand down due to being diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

However, pioneering treatment by the NHS meant she rejoined the council in 2019 as a councillor for Woughton and Fishermead.

Carol Baume with her Labour colleagues

Carole had a passion for education and skills, and had worked for the Open University.

She was an advocate for the arts and charitable sector, and had been a member of the board of the world renowned Halle Orchestra. She was currently serving as a board member of MK Gallery and of the MK Community Foundation.

Council leader Peter Marland said Carole died suddenly while on holiday.

He said: “Cllr Carole Baume was quite simply an amazing person. She was kind, intelligent, knowledgeable and accomplished in everything she did.

“She was passionate about the Labour Party, and lived those values in her life. She had a successful professional career in the education and skills sector, and worked to ensure learning reached as many people as possible. She was passionate about the arts, and was a tireless advocate for their importance, to Milton Keynes and to the wider U.K. economy.”

Pete added: “On Milton Keynes Council her intelligence and personality meant she was respected right across the political spectrum and was extremely capable in the numerous roles she had undertaken on the council and for the local Labour Party.

“Carole was a good friend and an exceptional role model. She achieved so much and gave so much to so many people. The way in which she continued to serve as a councillor and the way she handled herself while undergoing pioneering treatment for her illness was inspiring. I know the immense gratitude she had for the NHS and those that provided her care.

“She will be missed by us all. Our deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”