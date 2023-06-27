Popular Milton Keynes golf course to undergo £1m revamp to give players the ‘best possible’ golfing experience

A popular city golf course is teeing up for a £1m revamp to improve the golfing experience for members and visitors.

Abbey Hill Golf Centre is investing the cash in clubhouse and golf course renovations and is also partway through a project to improve its bunkers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will cost a further £500,000 and involves every bunker being fitted with the latest drainage technology.

Abbey Hill Golf Centre in MK is to be revamped

The golf centre is run by the Burhill Group Limited (BGL) and bosses say they are committed to continuously improving the facilities and overall golfing experience.

The £1m improvements include a two-phase clubhouse investment project and “extensive” golf course renovations, they say.

The first phase of the clubhouse investment saw £350,000 spent on the refurbishment of two main function rooms; the Fairway Suite and the Atrium Suite, with new carpets, bars, lighting, and furniture – a refurbished entrance foyer, the creation of new staff offices, and a rejuvenated coffee bar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abbey Hill’s general manager Russell Heady said, "We are thrilled to have completed phase one of our clubhouse renovation project for our members and visitors to enjoy. The refurbished Fairway and Atrium Suites are now stunning spaces, perfect for hosting a variety of functions. We’re already looking ahead to the second phase of this project in early 2024, which will further enhance our facilities."

Abbey Hill is now in the second year of the five-year bunker renovation plan, while new tees and pathways have been added on two locations around the course.

Guy Riggott, Head of Operations for BGL Golf, said: "We are committed to continually investing in our golf venues, to provide both members and visitors with the best possible golf experience.

“We are always looking for ways in which to provide exceptional value to members at Abbey Hill, but also to local golfers and people in the community – this significant investment is yet another step towards achieving that goal,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phase two of the clubhouse renovation project will begin in January 2024. The project will involve the installation of new changing rooms and toilets for both men and women, and the installation of a new, larger kitchen.