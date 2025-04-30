Popular Milton Keynes nightclub launches Stop the Bleed courses to save lives of stabbing victims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A city nightclub is training people to save the lives of stabbing victims during the vital minutes before emergency services arrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pink Punters is leading a Stop the Bleed initiative, giving free training to people and organisations across Milton Keynes.

It teaches essential skills to control life-threatening bleeding, including applying direct pressure, wound packing and tourniquet application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These skills are vital, as severe bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death following trauma,” said Joe McMahon, a paramedic and firefighter with nearly four decades of frontline experience in London, who is now based at Pink Punters.

Pink Punters is leading the way on life-saving Stop the Bleed courses

Joe developed the Ready to Respond programme himself, initially as an in-house scheme to enhance the club’s health and safety measures in line with the newly enacted Martyn’s Law, and to proactively address the increasing risks from knife crime and terrorism in the UK.

Today, Wednesday April 30 is National Stop the Bleed Day, and Joe is encouraging ndividuals, families, communities, organisations, and businesses to receive the training, which is called Ready to Respond and is run in partnership with citizenAID.

Each course lasts 30 minutes and is designed for anyone from Year 7 upwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe said: “We are proud to lead the city, but we need many hundreds of schemes to be set up. A scheme can range from an individual with a small bleed kit to a multinational company or stadium that utilises the same basic measures to get as many of their staff or clients/customers trained as possible.”

Notably, Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council have purchased several Public Access Stop the Bleed Kits and AED defibrillators to be placed in secure cabinets at strategic locations throughout the town. Training will be provided to local residents, and the equipment will be available to save lives 24/7.

To date, Pink Punters has helped distribute over 200 Stop the Bleed kits across Milton Keynes, each bearing the photo of Jay Fathers, a Milton Keynes teenager who lost his life to knife crime in 2021.

If you’re interested in establishing a Ready to Respond scheme, email [email protected] or visit here for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, you can also download the free, award-winning citizenAID app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. This app provides clear, step-by-step guidance on how to respond to various emergencies, including life-threatening bleeding, and requires no registration or personal details.

The app includes information on vehicle and acid attacks, alongside shooting, stabbing and bombing incidents. There is also guidance for what to do on encountering an unattended item in a public place. It gives a step-by-step guide on how the public can act to stay safe and save the lives of the injured.

Today, Wednesday April 30, is the anniversary of the London Nail Bombing in 1999 in London, when the right wing extremist David Copeland blew up the Admiral Duncan Pub in Soho. The attack killed three people and an unborn baby, and many more.

Joe said: “Two Stop the Bleed training courses today are to the LGBT+ communities in remembrance of those victims and a reminder that we all need to be Ready to Respond.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.