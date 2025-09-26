Popular Milton Keynes pub set for six-figure upgrade with new interactive darts and ultimate sports viewing experience

One of Milton Keynes’ favourite pubs is set to begin a six-figure refurbishment with interactive darts, a design makeover and the ultimate sports viewing experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular local pub, The Clocktower, is set for a six-figure revamp to give it a fresh new look and feel.

The Greene King pub in Emerson Valley will temporarily close to the public from September 29 while works are underway. The upgraded venue is set to reopen its doors in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renewed pub will flaunt major enhancements in sports offerings, with brand new TVs throughout the venue. The screens will broadcast the latest live fixtures on Sky Sports and TNT Sports, for customers to enjoy.

The Clocktower pub in Milton Keynes will undergo a six-figure refurbishment. Photo: Google Maps Street View

The pub’s sports zone will be renovated with two state-of-the-art digital dart boards, giving customers the chance to test their skills, challenge friends and make the most of the thrilling new interactive system.

The interior of the property will be lavished with new modern decor and furniture for a cosy and comfortable experience.

The garden will have its own makeover with improved seating, lighting and brand new outdoor screening for the ultimate sports viewing experience on busy matchdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will the investment improve the customer experience, it also brings multiple job opportunities, with The Clocktower currently hiring new members of the team.

For more information on bookings, opening times and job opportunities, you can visit The Clocktower’s website.