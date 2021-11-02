Popular Milton Keynes restaurant says “matter is with the police” following deluge of bad reviews after refusing to serve Tommy Robinson

Far right political activist Tommy Robinson was asked to leave newly opened MK restaurant Wing Kingz which subsequently became the subject of a slur campaign. The restaurant says that the matter is now with the police.

Robinson called into Wing Kingz at the Xscape over the weekend to buy food. But the restaurant claim that because it was peak time on a Saturday evening, there were no tables free immediately.

Customers present at the time claim he made negative comments about the restaurant to other customers and disputed the lack of tables.

Tommy Robinson published a video about Wing Kingz

"He was being rude and disrespectful. The staff were really polite and asked him to leave. Then Robinson promptly got out his phone and started making a recording," said one customer.

The restaurant and sports bar opened last month and has received rave reviews from customers for its good food and 'buzzing' atmosphere. In fact, it's been so successful that it's already had to expand its kitchen area.

But in his recording, Robinson criticises the restaurant, stating: "I've come out to dinner with my children and been discriminated against. No-one will tell me why."

When a member of staff asked if he was recording them, Robinson is seen on his video saying: "Yes, I record everything."

Wing Kingz only opened on October 13 but has already become hugely popular

The anti-Islam activist is the co-founder and former leader of the English Defence League. He is banned from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for repeatedly breaching hate speech rules.

But his recording from Wing Kingz has been widely published on social media. And a flood of people have since posted negative reviews about the restaurant on Google.

Under the video are the words: "So here are the links to review Wing Kingz. Let them know what you think of their DISCRIMINATORY policies. Remember its not just me they don't want, its all you RACISTS who follow me too."

Today, there has been almost 1,000 'terrible reviews' from all over the country. Yet Wing Kingz has not even been open today.

The restaurant's supporters have defended and praised the team's actions and urged people to ignore any negative reviews. Conversely Robinson has received support from some people who claim he is being discriminated against.

"Well done for taking a stand ... Ignore the trolls and the fake reviews," wrote one fan on social media.

"You're an amazing restaurant that serves amazing food. People will soon realise that all these bad reviews are totally fake - from people who've never set foot in the place," said another.

Wing Kingz has declined to comment but a statement on the restaurant's social media has confirmed the matter has been reported to police.

The restaurant offers an American diner-inspired experience and menu with speciality flavoured chicken wings and grilled dishes. Also a sports bar, it streams sports from across the globe all day and every day, with beers and cocktails available.

It opened on October 13 and had gained a five star reputation with its reviews. But the influx today has meant it dropped to below two star.

The statement from Wing Kingz reads: "Wing Kingz does not tolerate racism or discrimination in any shape or form. We are a diverse business with customers and staff from all backgrounds and are committed to creating a safe, comfortable environment for everyone who steps through our doors."

He added: "This matter is now with the police, and anything further will be dealt with by them. To our wonderful customers, friends and family, thank you for your continued support."

A Thames Valley Police spokesman confirmed in a brief statement a report of harassment had been received.

"Thames Valley Police has received a report of harassment following an incident that occurred at Wing Kingz, Milton Keynes, on Saturday (30/10)," a TVP spokesman said.