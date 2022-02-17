Popular Milton Keynes takeaway shoots from bad to excellent in official food hygiene rating

A takeaway kebab shop in MK has impressed food hygiene inspectors with the work it's done after receiving a bad rating.

Al Kebab Hut in Wolverton' s Stratford Road was first inspected by the specialists in November last year and received a rating of 1, meaning major improvements were necessary.

But last week the premises were re-inspected and received a rating of 5 - the top score.

The premises are now perfect

During the initial scrutiny, the officers found defrosting raw chicken sitting on top of iceberg lettuce and more raw chicken was stored on the top shelf of the fridge, above other ready to eat foods.

"There was evidence of cross contamination within the refrigerator...You must rearrange your refrigerator to ensure that ready to eat foods are stored above raw foods such as meat," their inspection report stated.

It adds: "Staff on site had no food safety training and appeared to have very little knowledge about good food hygiene practices.. There was no evidence of a food safety management system in place at the premises. You must put in place and implement a system."

Paint from the ceiling was also flaking off from the ceiling in the kitchen area, said the report.

A1 Kebab Hut in Wolverton now has a top rating

A spokesman for the business said training was put into place immediately and all the improvements were carried out.