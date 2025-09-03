Popular shisha lounge and restaurant given very low hygiene rating in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:24 BST
A rating of one means significant improvements must be made to food hygieneplaceholder image
A city restaurant and shisha venue has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating

Dubai Shisha Lounge in Wellington Place, Bletchley, was given the score after assessment on July 29 and the Food Standards Agency has just published the details.

A food hygiene rating of one means ‘major improvement’ is necessary and indicates significant breaches of food safety rules.

It requires urgent changes to food handling, storage, and cleanliness practices.

This means that of Milton Keynes's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 389 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero.

