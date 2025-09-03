Popular shisha lounge and restaurant given very low hygiene rating in Milton Keynes

A rating of one means significant improvements must be made to food hygiene

A city restaurant and shisha venue has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubai Shisha Lounge in Wellington Place, Bletchley, was given the score after assessment on July 29 and the Food Standards Agency has just published the details.

A food hygiene rating of one means ‘major improvement’ is necessary and indicates significant breaches of food safety rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It requires urgent changes to food handling, storage, and cleanliness practices.

This means that of Milton Keynes's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 389 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero.