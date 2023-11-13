Popular shop returns to Central Milton Keynes after high demand from customers

Shoppers have been asking for its return

Pret A Manger is returning to the city’s Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, just in time for Christmas.

It opened this week in the newly-refurbished Boulevard, next to LEON,

Shopping centre bosses say they had received many comments from shoppers asking for its return and they are delighted to welcome the company back.

Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes

Pret is known for its commitment to freshly preparing sandwiches, salads, and wraps in on-site kitchen daily and offering organic coffees and teas to customers.

The brand uses top-tier ingredients, aiming to cater to a diverse range of palates. At the end of every day, the shop’s unsold food will be donated to local charities each day through The Pret Foundation’s partnership with Neighbourly.

The new location at Midsummer Place promises to deliver the same excellence that has made Pret a favourite among food lovers globally, said Midsummer Place manager Simon Martin.

"We are delighted to welcome Pret A Manger back to Midsummer Place. In the past, they proved incredibly popular with our shoppers and we have had many comments asking for their return. Now, we are very excited to make those wishes come true,” he said.

“The recently refurbishment of The Boulevard has transformed the dining experience in Midsummer Place, plus we have several major retailers joining the scheme in the coming months, not to mention the opening of multiple independent retailers. The future is looking very bright at Midsummer Place."