The popular Broughton Skate Park has had to close due to an attack by vandals.

The gates to the park have been damaged and The Parks Trust now needs to carry out costly repairs.

A spokesperson for the Trust told the Citizen: “We have reported the vandalism to Thames Valley Police, and now turn our focus to repairing and re-opening the skate park as soon as possible.”

They added: “The damage caused over the weekend extends to components of the automatic gate equipment, meaning the facility will need to remain closed for a short while. As part of the repair works, we’ll also install new protective cabinets to hopefully prevent such closures in the future.”

The Parks Trust has apologised for any inconvenience caused and is asking anybody who witnessed the vandalism, or has any information about it, to report it to Thames Valley Police.

Situated within Broughton linear park, the skate park is normally open between the hours of 10am and 7pm daily.

It is described as a great facility, which is friendly and welcoming for people of all abilities. It can be used by mini scooters, BMX bikes, skate boards, roller skates and any other wheeled sports equipment.