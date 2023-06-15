News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Popular supermarket to hold its very own car boot sale in Milton Keynes

Such sales have been sadly lacking in the city since The Bowl event closed
By Sally Murrer
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST

A supermarket has announced it will hold its own car boot sale in MK.

Morrisons plan to hold the vent on Saturday July 1 outside its store at Elder Gate, near the Leisure Plaza and rail station.

People are invited to sell their goods for £10 per car and all proceeds will go to the Together for Short Lives charity and Rennie Grove Hospice Care for children.

A car boot sale is coming to Morrisons in MKA car boot sale is coming to Morrisons in MK
The car boot sale will be open from 9am until 4pm.

Carbooters in MK are still mourning the loss of the giant car boot sale that was held every Sunday at MK Bowl for many years. It closed during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and have never re-opened since.

Now the nearest regular car boot sales are at Billington near Leighton Buzzard or Finmere in Oxfordshire.

Billington sale, which is on the Stanbridge Road, is open every Thursday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from April until mid October. Gates open for sellers at 7am and for buyers at 8am.

Finmere is open every Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday, starting at 6.15am, and prices to sell are £10 per can and £15 per van.

Morrison’s car boot sale is organised as part of its Community Champions scheme. Each store has its own community champion staff member as part of their commitment to fundraising for good causes.

"These amazing colleagues support our local communities - something that's really important to us at Morrisons,” said a spokesman.

The chain also has a charity partnership with Together For Short Live, which helps children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

