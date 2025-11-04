Posh fine art gallery morphs into practical post office at Milton Keynes city centre

The new temporary Post Office is in a former fine art gallery at centre:mk

A gallery that sold fine art worth tens of thousands has been re-framed as the city’s new temporary post office.

Clarendon Fine Art closed earlier this year and the empty premises, opposite Five Guys and near the ‘frog clock’ at centre:mk, has proved to be the perfect location for the change of use.

The old post office in Midsummer Arcade has served customers for decades but was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in May this year.

MK City Council stepped in to save the day and opened a mini temporary post office in one of its empty areas at the civic offices. But that space now needs “essential maintenance work” to be carried out and, with the fire damage repairs still not completed at Midsummer Arcade, the Post Office was forced to seek another temporary home.

It opened today (Tuesday November 4) in the former gallery and will remain there until Tuesday 25 November at 5.30pm.

The permanent branch is due to re-open on Wednesday November 26, with the retail of stationery and office equipment being added next year.

The service at the permanent location will then be operated by agreed retail partner Universal Office Equipment UK LTD (UOE).

With over 11,500 branches, Post Office has the biggest retail network in the UK, with more branches than all the banks and building societies combined.

Partnership with over 30 banks, building societies and credit unions means 99% of UK bank customers can access their accounts at their Post Office.