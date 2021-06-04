Positive Covid tests halts filming on Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 near Milton Keynes

Tom Cruise's stay near Milton Keynes might just have got extended by two weeks, as positive Covid tests halts Mission: Impossible 7 filming.

Cruise was pictured taking socially-distanced selfies in a field near Milton Keynes last month as he arrived in the country to shoot the latest movie in the Mission: Impossible saga.

Now, filming has been postponed in the UK, just months after footage was leaked to The Sun, showing Cruise berating staff for breaking Covid protocols on an earlier Mission Impossible set.

Prior to this money-costing set back Cruise had been on a charm offensive in the UK, not only stopping for safe selfies in Heath and Reach, but also making a donation to a Bedfordshire football club, neighbouring Milton Keynes.

The Sun reports that Cruise is 'furious' and that all 60 members of the crew filming in Bedfordshire and other parts of the country have all been placed in isolation.The report also states as many as 14 members of the team returned positive Covid tests.

Filming is scheduled to restart on June 14. Paramount released a statement confirming the postponement, saying: "We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until 14 June, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing.

"We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

Tom Cruise photo by Dave Burton

Work on the film has been taking place at the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire, whilst filming has also taken place in Bedfordshire.

Cruise's viral dressing down of alleged Covid-breaching staff included the following, heated outburst from the 58-year-old A-lister, he said: "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again."

The seventh edition of the famous franchise is scheduled for May 2022 With Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Ving Rhames all also reprising roles within the film series.