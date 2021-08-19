Post office closed due to 'unforseen circumstances' in Milton Keynes town, say apologetic bosses

Post offices bosses have apologised for the mysterious closure of Wolverton post office.

They say the Stratford Road facility is closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" but will not elaborate further.

Last month the post office was closed for almost three weeks last month for no apparent reason. Then, days after re-opening, its doors were locked again.

The post office is closed

"There is no notice saying why or when they will re-open," said one user.

"There's no notice on the door and the phones are not being answered. Nobody has a clue what is happening and it's really inconvenient," said another.

Rumours are circulating all over town about the reason, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Citizen today put questions in to national Post Office bosses asking for the reasons for the closures.

A Post Office spokesperson told us: “Wolverton Post Office is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances. We are working to try to restore service to the area as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure. In the interim the nearest branches are at Greenleys, Barford and Stony Stratford.”

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Greenleys Post Office, 4 Ardwell Lane, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, MK12 6AX

Barford Post Office, 1-2 Barford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1NJ