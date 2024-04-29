Post Office couple retire after 35 years in Milton Keynes - but sadly the branch is closing down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Post Office on a city estate has today (Monday) closed down after its postmistress and postmaster retired.

Nainesh Patel took on Heelands Post Office in 1989 when he married his wife Jignasha and the couple has been favourites in the community ever since.

In 1981, Nainesh had opened a pharmacy at the new shopping parade as one of the pioneers on the newly-built estate. He has found a buyer to save this from closing too after his retirement.

Jignasha Patel outside Heelands Post Office with Post Office Area Manager Keith Mabberley and former Area and Regional Manager Paul Meads.

Originally from East London, he is the last original shopkeeper in the Swinden Court parade of shops.

The Post Office had hope to save th branch by moving it to nearby premises and they advertised for somebody to take it over.

But now a spokesperson has said: “A proposed move for the Post Office is no longer progressing. Regrettably the branch will close on Monday 29 April at 5.30pm. The vacancy will be re-advertised.”

They added: “ In the interim alternative branches include Two Mile Ash, St Leger Drive and Milton Keynes.

Jignasha served Post Office customers while Nainesh concentrated on the pharmacy. They have both previously been presented with “A Service With a Smile” Award and a long-service to the community award in recognition of their great service to the community.

Jignasha said: “We are so sad that things have not turned out as we had hoped. We thought everything was in place for the Post Office to continue at another shop, which was very important to us as we know how important a Post Office is to this community. We hope a new retailer can soon be found.”

She added: “Nainesh and I have loved serving our customers. We are both people persons and we love to chat. We have always placed great emphasis on customer service and selling the right products and services. I also have had an excellent team who have worked me in the Post Office.

“Nainesh remembers some of the customers who came in on the very first day that he had moved in, and it was also their first day of moving to the new housing estate. So, Nainesh has been at the heart of this community since the very beginning.

“It’s sad for us to be selling the shop, but it is time for Nainesh to retire as he is nearly 65. I just love our customers. We will really miss our lovely customers. They are so lovely and loyal. I have loved my role in the Post Office. I’ve always liked to be helpful and useful."

The Post Office and pharmacy stayed fully open through the pandemic as the couple knew how important both services are.

Post Office Area Manager, Keith Mabberley, said: “Sadly the time has come for Nainesh to retire. They have a buyer for the pharmacy, but plans for the relocation of the Post Office have fallen though. I know that Nainesh and Jignasha are deeply disappointed that this plan has not worked out. We will continue to look for a solution.