Post office finally reopens 13 months after mysterious closure in Milton Keynes town

A town’s Post Office has re-opened today, more than a year after it inexplicably closed.

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:10 pm
Wolverton residents were left baffled when the Stratford Road facility suddenly shut its doors in August 2021.

It had been closed for three weeks the previous month and re-opened for a matter of days before it was suddenly locked up again.

This time the closure seem permanent, with residents advised to use Post Offices at Greenleys and Stony Stratford instead.

Wolverton Post Office is open again following a 13 month closure

Post offices bosses apologised for the mysterious closure, saying it was due to "unforeseen circumstances" and refusing to elaborate further.

Later they were to blame the shut down on the resignation of the postmaster on site.

Today, 13 months on, the bosses have announced that the facility has opened its doors again,

A spokesman said: “Wolverton Post Office has re-opened under new management.”

The news has delighted the town’s pensioners, disabled people and non-drivers, who had struggled to get to the neighbouring facilities when they needed them.

