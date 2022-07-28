Post office on Milton Keynes estate to close for major refit

The work is due to take approximately a month. The branch at the Tesco local store, at Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge, is due to reopen on Friday, September 2, at 9am.

Daniel Rooney, spokesman for Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”