Post office on Milton Keynes estate to close for major refit

The work is due to take approximately a month. The branch at the Tesco local store, at Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge, is due to reopen on Friday, September 2, at 9am.
Alternative post offices available for customers during the refurbishment include:
> Netherfield Post Office, 23 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, MK6 4NN
> Walnut Tree Post Office, 2 Fyfield Barrow, Milton Keynes, MK7 7AN.
Daniel Rooney, spokesman for Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”
PO services available at Tinkers Bridge include banking, Drop & Go, Parcelforce Express Services, Pay Bills and Top Up plus travel services including foreign currency, travel insurance and National Express tickets..