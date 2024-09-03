Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Post office bosses have apologised for closing a branch on a city estate while extensive building works works take place.

Walnut Tree Post Office, situated in the Tesco store on Fyfield Barrow shut its doors last Friday lunchtime and will not reopen until September 18.

Daniel Rooney, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We apologise for anyinconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

Hr described the building work as “extensive” and said it woul take three weeks to complete.

The post office closure will only be temporary

During the interim alternative branches include:

 Tinkers Bridge Post Office, 40-41 Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge, MK6 3DD

 Woburn Sands Post Office, 29 High Street, Woburn Sands, MK17 8RB

