Post offices closes on estate in Milton Keynes - but it's only temporary, promises bosses
Walnut Tree Post Office, situated in the Tesco store on Fyfield Barrow shut its doors last Friday lunchtime and will not reopen until September 18.
Daniel Rooney, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We apologise for anyinconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”
Hr described the building work as “extensive” and said it woul take three weeks to complete.
During the interim alternative branches include:
Tinkers Bridge Post Office, 40-41 Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge, MK6 3DD
Woburn Sands Post Office, 29 High Street, Woburn Sands, MK17 8RB
With over 11,500 branches, Post Office has the biggest retail network in the UK, with more branches than all the banks and building societies combined.